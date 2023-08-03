SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Price Target Decreased by 14.39% to 4.05

The average one-year price target for SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) has been revised to 4.05 / share. This is an decrease of 14.39% from the prior estimate of 4.73 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.68% from the latest reported closing price of 2.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIGNA Sports United N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSU is 0.43%, a decrease of 35.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 39,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 23,450K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 5,000K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 5,000K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 5,000K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blair William holds 572K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSU by 15.78% over the last quarter.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Berlin, Germany, SIGNA Sports United is a leading global sports e-commerce and tech platform in Bike, Tennis, Outdoor and Team Sports with 7.4 million active customers and 430+ million annual webshop visitors. SIGNA Sports United combines iconic webshop brands such as Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, Outfitter and many more. SSU connects more than 1,000+ brand partners and 500+ independent offline retailers to its platform.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.