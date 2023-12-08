Signa Prime preparing application for insolvency -Spiegel

Updates with spokesperson

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Signa Prime is preparing an application for self-administrated insolvency, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

An insolvency application is expected within the next two weeks, according to the report.

A spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Several Signa companies have filed for insolvency in the days since the Signa group holding company filed its own separate application last week.

The move by the Vienna-based holding company - with debts of around 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) - was a dramatic stumble in the conglomerate's two-decade history that underscored the dimming prospects for the broader property sector.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Matthias Inverardi; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Miranda Murray)

