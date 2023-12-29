Signa Development files insolvency with $1.3 bln in debts - KSV

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Signa Development, a key division of European property company Signa, filed for insolvency on Friday in a Vienna court with debts of around 1.16 billion euros ($1.28 billion), the KSV creditor protection association said.

Signa on Thursday had said that the division, as well as one other big business, would be filing for insolvency this week, in what was a significant development in the unravelling of founder Rene Benko's real estate empire.

Signa Development has new projects in the works in Vienna, Berlin, and Wolfsburg, Germany, according to Signa's website.

The holding company of Signa — a group of some 1,000 companies, with high-profile projects and department stores across Germany, Austria and Switzerland — filed for insolvency last month with around 5 billion euros in debt.

Other divisions have since followed suit.

($1 = 0.9030 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

