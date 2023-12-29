Signa Development files for insolvency with $1.3 bln in debts -KSV

Updates with details in paragraph 3, adds graphic, adds context in final paragraph

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Signa Development, a key division of European property company Signa, filed for insolvency on Friday in a Vienna court with debts of around 1.16 billion euros ($1.28 billion), the KSV creditor protection association said.

Signa on Thursday had said that the development division, as well as its big business Signa Prime, would be filing for insolvency this week, in what was a significant twist in the unravelling of founder Rene Benko's real estate empire.

Signa Development has 39 projects in the works, according to KSV. Projects are located in Vienna, Berlin, Wolfsburg, Germany, and elsewhere, according to Signa's website.

The holding company of Signa - a group of some 1,000 companies, with high-profile projects and department stores across Germany, Austria and Switzerland - filed for insolvency last month with around 5 billion euros in debt.

Other divisions have since followed suit, making Signa the biggest casualty so far in Europe's real estate crisis.

($1 = 0.9030 euros)

Signa projects in Germany https://tmsnrt.rs/3SBnPjF

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner, Editing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.