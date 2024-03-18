Signa creditors back restructuring plan to avert fire sale of top assets

Writes through after decision

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - A majority of creditors of troubled Austrian property group Signa's top unit Signa Prime on Monday backed a restructuring plan to avert a fire sale of many of the group's most prized assets in Germany and Austria, the administrator said.

Signa, the property empire founded by Rene Benko, has become the biggest casualty so far in Europe's real-estate crisis, with creditors having filed claims totalling billions of euros.

Signa Prime comprises the most important properties, including Selfridges in London, KaDeWe in Berlin and the Elbtower in Hamburg, whose construction has meanwhile been put on hold.

The group's holding company that sits at the centre of a web of hundreds of firms has declared insolvency, as have its two most important units, Prime and Signa Development.

By voting in favour of administrator Norbert Abel's restructuring plan at a meeting in a Vienna courthouse on Monday, creditors are giving a trustee up to five years to sell Prime's assets. Abel estimates this will recoup around 32% of their investment, according to a report of his seen by Reuters.

Until Monday's meeting, Prime's management had continued to run the company under Abel's supervision. It will now be administered by a trustee who has yet to be named but could be Abel himself.

