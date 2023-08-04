SIGMAXYZ (TYO:6088) Price Target Increased by 24.44% to 2,856.00

The average one-year price target for SIGMAXYZ (TYO:6088) has been revised to 2,856.00 / share. This is an increase of 24.44% from the prior estimate of 2,295.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 2,940.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.36% from the latest reported closing price of 1,320.00 / share.

SIGMAXYZ Maintains 1.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIGMAXYZ. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6088 is 0.08%, a decrease of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.72% to 2,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,011K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6088 by 20.70% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 370K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing a decrease of 29.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6088 by 36.38% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 210K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 209K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6088 by 29.99% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 142K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

