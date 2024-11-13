SIGMAXYZ Holdings Raises FY24 Revenue and Profit Forecasts

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc (JP:6088) has released an update.
SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. reported an 18% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to 12.55 billion yen for the first half of FY24, with ordinary profit rising 44% to 3 billion yen. The consulting business drove growth with a 20% increase in revenue, while the investment business saw a significant decline. The company has revised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts upward based on these results.
