News & Insights

Stocks

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Raises FY24 Revenue and Profit Forecasts

November 13, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc (JP:6088) has released an update.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. reported an 18% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to 12.55 billion yen for the first half of FY24, with ordinary profit rising 44% to 3 billion yen. The consulting business drove growth with a 20% increase in revenue, while the investment business saw a significant decline. The company has revised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts upward based on these results.

For further insights into JP:6088 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.