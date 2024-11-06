SIGMAXYZ Holdings Boosts Forecasts Amid Stock Split

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc (JP:6088) has released an update.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. announced revisions to its earnings and dividend forecasts, citing higher-than-expected revenue growth and a planned 2-for-1 stock split to increase share liquidity. The company has raised its profit projections and dividend payouts, reflecting strong demand and efficient resource utilization.

