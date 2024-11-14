SigmaTron International Appoints New CFO Frank Cesario

The latest update is out from Sigmatron International ( (SGMA) ).

SigmaTron International, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed electronic manufacturing services company, announced a leadership change with the resignation of CFO James J. Reiman and the appointment of Frank Cesario as the new CFO. Cesario, who brings extensive experience from his previous roles, will receive a base salary of $300,000 and stock options as part of his compensation package, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its financial leadership.

