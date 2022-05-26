US Markets
SGML

Sigma Lithium to begin production at Brazil mine in December -CEO

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published

Canadian miner Sigma Lithium Corp expects to begin production at its Brazilian lithium mine in December, targeting an annual production of 37,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), chief executive Ana Cabral told Reuters on Thursday.

Cabral added the company is now targeting an annual production rate of 72,000 tomnes of LCE once its Grota do Cirilo mine is fully built, more than doubling earlier estimates.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

