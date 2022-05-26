Sigma Lithium to begin production at Brazil mine in December -CEO

May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Sigma Lithium Corp SGML.V expects to begin production at its Brazilian lithium mine in December, targeting an annual production of 37,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), chief executive Ana Cabral told Reuters on Thursday.

Cabral added the company is now targeting an annual production rate of 72,000 tomnes of LCE once its Grota do Cirilo mine is fully built, more than doubling earlier estimates.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

