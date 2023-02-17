US Markets
SGML

Sigma Lithium shares soar on report Tesla considering buyout

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 17, 2023 — 05:14 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Add details from report, background

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Sigma Lithium Corp SGML.O rose 21% in extended trading on Friday after Bloomberg News reported that Tesla Inc TSLA.O was weighing a takeover of the Canada-based battery metals miner.

Tesla has been speaking with potential advisers about a bid, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, and added that Sigma Lithium is one of the many mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining.

U.S. stock of Sigma Lithium, which has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, nearly trebled in value last year.

Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Chief executive Elon Musk said last year Tesla was open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies.

The company already has supply contracts for nickel, lithium and a range of other EV metals from suppliers across the globe.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGML
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.