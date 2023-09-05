Sigma Lithium (SGML) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sigma Lithium Corp (Symbol: SGML) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.75, changing hands as high as $34.87 per share. Sigma Lithium Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGML's low point in its 52 week range is $22.57 per share, with $43.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.65.

