Sigma Lithium Gains On Receipt Of Strategic Proposals

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML) are gaining more than 16 percent on Wednesday morning trade after its board announced that it has received multiple strategic proposals for the Brazilian company Sigma Mineração, for the Canadian parent as well as for the Grota do Cirilo Project.

The board further said its directors are deeply committed to maximizing value for all public shareholders of Sigma Lithium.

Currently, SGML shares are at $37.29, up 16.14 percent from the previous close of $32.13 on a volume of 972,050.

