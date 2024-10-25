News & Insights

Sigma Lithium Expands with Abu Dhabi Deal

October 25, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Sigma Lithium (TSE:SGML) has released an update.

Sigma Lithium has shipped 22,000 tonnes of its Quintuple Zero Green Lithium to Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding, marking its first transaction with the company. This shipment is part of Sigma’s strategy to form commercial alliances with partners that have strong financial backing, and it surpasses their third-quarter production target by producing over 60,000 tonnes.

