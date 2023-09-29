Sigma Lithium denies expansion plan hurdles

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Miner Sigma Lithium SGML.V, SGML.O said on Friday its expansion plans in Brazil were proceeding as planned.

The company denied media reports that a Brazilian court injunction was halting the sale or mining of two plots of land where the company is planning open pits.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

