Sigma Lithium denies expansion plan hurdles

Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

September 29, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Miner Sigma Lithium SGML.V, SGML.O said on Friday its expansion plans in Brazil were proceeding as planned.

The company denied media reports that a Brazilian court injunction was halting the sale or mining of two plots of land where the company is planning open pits.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

