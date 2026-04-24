Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed at $19.69, marking a -2.33% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 107.83% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sigma Lithium Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.4 million, down 25.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $264.9 million, which would represent changes of +302.22% and +140.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 30.93% increase. At present, Sigma Lithium Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sigma Lithium Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.84 for its industry.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.