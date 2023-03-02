Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed the most recent trading day at $35.02, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sigma Lithium Corporation to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 67.33% higher. Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.84.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

