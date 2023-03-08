Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed at $35.42, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 21.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sigma Lithium Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 67.33% higher. Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.74, so we one might conclude that Sigma Lithium Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

