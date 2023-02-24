Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed at $34.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.89% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sigma Lithium Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 67.33% higher. Sigma Lithium Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.27, which means Sigma Lithium Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

