Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed at $11.59, marking a -3.66% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 23.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.52%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sigma Lithium Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.12, indicating a 50% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.9 million, down 25.26% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and a revenue of $129 million, representing changes of +23.91% and -15.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 24.75% increase. Sigma Lithium Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.59, which means Sigma Lithium Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SGML currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.