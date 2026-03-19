Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed at $9.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.99% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sigma Lithium Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Sigma Lithium Corporation to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.9 million, down 25.26% from the year-ago period.

SGML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $129 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.91% and -15.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.81% higher within the past month. Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.73 of its industry.

Investors should also note that SGML has a PEG ratio of 0.24 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.87.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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