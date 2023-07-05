Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed at $39.36, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sigma Lithium Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 418.75%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.05% lower. Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Sigma Lithium Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.32.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

