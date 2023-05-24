Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed at $39.08, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.63% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sigma Lithium Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

