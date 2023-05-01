Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed the most recent trading day at $34.32, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.16% lower within the past month. Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.75.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.