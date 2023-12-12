Sigma Healthcare surges to near 7-year high on $5.8 merger with Chemist Warehouse

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Sigma Healthcare SIG.AX surged nearly 76.3% in early trade on Wednesday to hit their highest level in about seven years after it said on Monday it would merge with Chemist Warehouse Group to create a A$8.8 billion ($5.77 billion) entity.

