Sigma Healthcare surges to near 7-year high on $5.8 merger with Chemist Warehouse

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

December 12, 2023 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Sigma Healthcare SIG.AX surged nearly 76.3% in early trade on Wednesday to hit their highest level in about seven years after it said on Monday it would merge with Chemist Warehouse Group to create a A$8.8 billion ($5.77 billion) entity.

($1 = 1.5244 Australian dollars)

