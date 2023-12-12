Sigma Healthcare posts record jump on $5.8 bln merger with Chemist Warehouse

Adds share moves and details from paragraph 2 onwards

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia's Sigma Healthcare SIG.AX surged more than 76% in early trade on Wednesday to post a record intraday jump, after the company said on Monday it would merge with Chemist Warehouse Group to form an A$8.8 billion ($5.77 billion) entity.

Shares of the pharmaceutical firm jumped as much as 76.5% to A$1.350 by 2335 GMT, hitting their highest level since Oct. 26, 2016.

Chemist Warehouse will own 85.8% of the merged company that will supply 1,000 Sigma-aligned pharmacies and own 600 Chemist Warehouse outlets, according to a statement.

The company expects the proposed merger to create savings initially estimated at about A$60 million per annum, expected to be realized after four years

Sigma is also raising A$400 million at 70 Australian cents apiece, which is an 8.2% discount to the stock's last closing price on Dec. 6 before it went into a trading halt.

About 572.6 million shares will be issued in the capital raising, which equates to 54.1% of Sigma's existing shares on issue.

($1 = 1.5244 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.