Sigma Healthcare Forms Strategic Alliance With Pharmx To Modernise Pharmacy Supply Chains

(RTTNews) - Sigma Healthcare (SIG.AX, SIGGF) announced a new multi-year strategic alliance with Pharmx, ANZ's pharmacy ordering network. This partnership positions Pharmx as one of Sigma's core technology infrastructure partners, aimed at strengthening the digital framework of pharmacy supply chains across Australia, New Zealand, and selected international markets.

As part of the agreement, Pharmx will become the preferred Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) service provider for Sigma's wholesale operations and Chemist Warehouse's retail operations across Australia and New Zealand. Together, Sigma and Pharmx will collaborate on global EDI capabilities and a range of other digital services designed to modernise pharmacy supply chains, driving industry-wide efficiency and growth.

The first phase of this partnership between Pharmx and Sigma is scheduled to commence on 23 February 2026.

