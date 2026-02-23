Markets

Sigma Healthcare Forms Strategic Alliance With Pharmx To Modernise Pharmacy Supply Chains

February 23, 2026 — 01:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sigma Healthcare (SIG.AX, SIGGF) announced a new multi-year strategic alliance with Pharmx, ANZ's pharmacy ordering network. This partnership positions Pharmx as one of Sigma's core technology infrastructure partners, aimed at strengthening the digital framework of pharmacy supply chains across Australia, New Zealand, and selected international markets.

As part of the agreement, Pharmx will become the preferred Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) service provider for Sigma's wholesale operations and Chemist Warehouse's retail operations across Australia and New Zealand. Together, Sigma and Pharmx will collaborate on global EDI capabilities and a range of other digital services designed to modernise pharmacy supply chains, driving industry-wide efficiency and growth.

The first phase of this partnership between Pharmx and Sigma is scheduled to commence on 23 February 2026.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

SIGGF

