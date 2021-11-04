SIG

Sigma Healthcare drops pursuit of Australian pharmacy chain API

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Sigma Healthcare said on Friday it dropped its takeover bid for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, nearly a month after retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd picked up a large stake in its own pursuit of the pharmacy chain.

Sigma had made a cash-plus-stock bid of A$773 million ($572.02 million), or A$1.57 per share, to rival Wesfarmers' A$1.55 a share offer.

($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)

