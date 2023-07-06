Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Price Target Increased by 35.40% to 0.79

The average one-year price target for Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) has been revised to 0.79 / share. This is an increase of 35.40% from the prior estimate of 0.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.59 to a high of 0.94 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.82 / share.

Sigma Healthcare Maintains 1.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sigma Healthcare. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.02%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 72,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,045K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,332K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 11.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,518K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,680K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 1.98% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,967K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,317K shares, representing a decrease of 29.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 7,250K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,430K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

