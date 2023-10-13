Sigma Additive Solutions Soars In Morning Trade.

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI), a provider of quality assurance solutions to the additive manufacturing industry, are rallying more than 150% Friday morning.

Sigma has signed an agreement to sell some of its assets consisting primarily of patents, software code and other intellectual property to Divergent Technologies, Inc.

In addition it has decided to acquire NextTrip Holdings, Inc., a travel technology company, in an all-stock transaction. NextTrip has an implied enterprise valuation of about $50 million. The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

SASI, currently at $6.38, has traded in the range of $2.39 - $15.80 in the last 1 year.

