News & Insights

Markets
SASI

Sigma Additive Solutions Soars In Morning Trade.

October 13, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI), a provider of quality assurance solutions to the additive manufacturing industry, are rallying more than 150% Friday morning.

Sigma has signed an agreement to sell some of its assets consisting primarily of patents, software code and other intellectual property to Divergent Technologies, Inc.

In addition it has decided to acquire NextTrip Holdings, Inc., a travel technology company, in an all-stock transaction. NextTrip has an implied enterprise valuation of about $50 million. The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

SASI, currently at $6.38, has traded in the range of $2.39 - $15.80 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SASI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.