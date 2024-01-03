Sigma Additive Solutions Shares Soar After Concluding Acquisition Of NextTrip Holdings

(RTTNews) - Shares of software company Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) are rising more than 60% Wednesday morning.

The company today announced completion of its previously announced acquisition of travel technology firm NextTrip Holdings, Inc.

"As a public company with access to additional sources of capital, we will be focused on scaling our travel booking engine that, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had an over 6 million legacy customer database and generated over $400 million in bookings in 2019," commented Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip and the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sigma.

SASI, currently at $4.61, has traded in the range of 2.3901 - 14.2000 in the last 1 year.

