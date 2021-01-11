SIGL Stock: 6 Things to Know About Signal Advance After Its Recent Boom

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Signal Advance (OTCMKTS:SIGL) stock is continuing to rise higher on Monday even after investors made a mixup last week by investing in it.

Signal Advance was the target of investors last week trying to invest in the Signal app. Unfortunately for them, Signal Advance has nothing to do with that app. All of this has to do with a Tweet sent out by Elon Musk last week.

Even with this mistake, SIGL stock has continued to advance. Heavy trading of the shares today has seen some 1.4 million changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 875,000 shares.

With all of the attention that Signal Advance is keeping lately, investors should at least take a moment to learn what the company is all about.

Signal Advance is a company that focuses on the creation of devices to reduce the delay in analog signals.

The company’s operations appear slim with Twitter user zerohedge pointing out its lack of filings and business in recent years.

They noted that the company’s market capitalization soared to $421.6 million as the stock rose more than 1,000%.

Typically, something like this would result in a pullback for the stock after investors realized their mistake.

However, that isn’t the case this time around.

Instead, even days after the initial mistake, investors are still boosting shares of the stock up for some reason.

Shares of SIGL stock were up 250% as of Monday morning.

