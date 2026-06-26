SIGI's Commercial Lines Business Drives Long-Term Growth

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI has a strong presence in the standard commercial lines market, focusing primarily on small and middle-market businesses. SIGI sells the Standard Commercial Lines property and casualty insurance products and services to commercial enterprises, typically businesses, non-profit organizations, and local government agencies, primarily in 36 states and the District of Columbia.



Selective Insurance continues to expand its Standard Commercial Lines footprint with the goal of a near national presence, while maintaining an agent-driven distribution model. Since 2017, SIGI has added 14 states to the Standard Commercial Lines footprint, including Kansas in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, these expansion states produced $125 million in premiums, representing approximately 9% of total direct premiums written and 1% marginal total premium growth. SIGI expects to write new business in Montana and Wyoming by the end of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.



Standard Commercial Lines is the core revenue driver for Selective Insurance Group, making it the company's primary earnings engine. It generates the majority of the company's premium revenue, supplies the investment float that supports investment income, and serves as the foundation of the long-term growth strategy. This segment accounted for 71% of total revenues and 79% of total net premiums written in 2025. Higher new business, renewal pure price increases, exposure growth on renewal policies, and higher retention should continue to drive premiums in the segment.



Selective Insurance's standard commercial lines strategy centers on profitable underwriting rather than market-share expansion. By concentrating on well-understood industries, maintaining strong independent agency partnerships and exercising disciplined pricing, SIGI has consistently generated underwriting results that compare favorably with many peers across the commercial property and casualty insurance industry.

What About Its Peers?

Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS, a global specialty underwriter, has a strategic focus on specialty products, including professional liability, cyber insurance, marine and aviation. AXS has been witnessing an increase in its top line over a considerable period of time on the back of higher net premiums. Its well-performing Insurance segment largely contributes to improving premiums. It continues to boost shareholder value through stock buybacks and dividend hikes.



Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR has been displaying a good track record of net written premiums due to increased volume of policies written across the lines of business, driven by new business generated with existing partners, strong premium retention rates for existing business, expansion of its products’ geographic and distribution footprint, and new partnerships. Backed by a sustained operational performance, the company has maintained a solid capital position.

SIGI’s Price Performance

Shares of SIGI have gained 9.9% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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SIGI’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.67, above the industry average of 1.42. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for SIGI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIGI’s second-quarter 2026 EPS has moved up 2.4% in the past 60 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 1.9% and 0.4%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for SIGI’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



SIGI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.