Sigilon Therapeutics Announces One-for-13 Reverse Stock Split - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) said it will effect a one-for-13 reverse stock split of issued and outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of the company's common stock to enable Sigilon to satisfy the minimum price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Sigilon expects that upon the opening of trading on May 23, 2023, its common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on a split-adjusted basis under the current trading symbol, SGTX.

