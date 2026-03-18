SIGI Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.35X: Time to Hold?

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI shares are trading at a discount compared to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.35X is lower than the industry average of 1.39X, the Finance sector’s 4.07X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 7.86X. The insurer has a Value Score of A.



Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH and Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS are also trading at a discount to the industry average.



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The insurer has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.5 million.

SIGI Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance have lost 14.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.3% in the same time frame.



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SIGI’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Selective Insurance’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.59 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 4.9%. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 12.7% and 4.9%, respectively, from the 2026 estimates.



Selective Insurance has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company.

Target Price Reflects Potential Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by seven analysts, the Zacks average price target is $88.43 per share. The average indicates a potential 15.5% upside from the last closing price.

Factors Favoring SIGI Stock

Exposure growth, solid retention rates and higher new business gains in standard commercial and excess and surplus (E&S) lines should drive premium growth.



Steady betterment of premiums, improved net investment income and higher other income have resulted in top-line improvement.

The E&S Lines segment of Selective Insurance is likely to improve because of renewal pure price increases, higher direct new business and favorable E&S lines marketplace conditions.



Given impressive investment results, Selective Insurance expects after-tax net investment income of $465 million in 2026. Strong and reliable returns from its growing fixed-income portfolio, supported by higher returns from its non-fixed income portfolio, are likely to drive the metric.



Selective Insurance flaunts a sound capital structure and remains committed to enhancing shareholders' value while improving its financial strength and underwriting capabilities. SIGI's capital remains strong with $3.6 billion of GAAP equity as well as statutory surplus as of Dec. 31, 2025, and a book value per share increase of 18% year over year. The company's strong operating cash flow provides ample financial flexibility to support organic growth plans and execute its strategic initiatives. It remains well-positioned to continue executing on the strategic objectives and delivering growth and profitability.

Impressive Wealth Distribution

Riding on a solid capital position, Selective Insurance has been hiking dividends, which witnessed a 10-year CAGR (2015-2024) of about 10%, banking on strong financial and operating performance. In 2025, Selective Insurance repurchased shares for $85.4 million and had $170 million remaining under authorization as of Dec. 31, 2025. Such steadfast endeavors raise investor confidence, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. Its dividend yield of 2% appears attractive compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

SIGI’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 14.2%, better than the industry average of 7.2%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Conclusion

While Selective Insurance remains well-positioned to gain from strong renewal, fuel price increases, favorable E&S lines marketplace conditions and higher income earned on fixed-income securities portfolio, the specific challenges facing the company, like exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses, cannot be ignored.



SIGI also has a VGM Score of A. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers.



SIGI should benefit from favorable growth estimates, higher return on capital and prudent capital deployment. It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.