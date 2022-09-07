SIGI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.21, changing hands as high as $81.51 per share. Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $71.40 per share, with $92.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.44.

