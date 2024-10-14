Sight Sciences: TearCare Treatment Enhances Visual Outcomes And Symptoms In Dry Eye Disease Trial

(RTTNews) - Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) announced that TearCare treatment improved functional visual outcomes, as well as signs and symptoms, in patients with dry eye disease during an investigator-initiated trial.

The prospective single-center study evaluated the impact of TearCare treatment on clinical, vision-related quality of life, and functional visual outcome metrics in patients with meibomian gland disease associated dry eye disease.

The study found improvements in reading speed, vision-related quality of life, and suggested potential benefits of an interventional approach for patients with dry eye disease.

The study manuscript reports several key findings. First, 52% of participants experienced a clinically significant improvement in reading speed after undergoing TearCare therapy, defined as an increase of more than 10 words per minute in their International Reading Speed Texts (IReST) score. Both the IReST and the Minnesota Low Vision Reading Test (MNREAD) showed statistically significant improvements.

Additionally, scores on the Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) and the National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire 25 (NEI-VFQ-25), which evaluate symptoms and vision-related quality of life, were significantly enhanced following TearCare treatment. Furthermore, all dry eye disease sign metrics showed significant improvements, including tear break-up time, meibomian gland secretion score, and corneal fluorescein staining.

SGHT closed Monday's regular trading at $6.18 up $0.44 or 7.67%.

