Sight Sciences' Study Of OMNI System In Advanced Glaucoma Reports Positive Outcome

(RTTNews) - Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) Tuesday announced the positive results in its ROMEO multi-center evaluation of the severity of glaucoma, the intraocular pressure or IOP, and medication outcomes for patients treated with the OMNI Surgical System.

The study observed reductions in both IOP and IOP-reducing medications and 70 percent experienced a reduction in IOP at Month 12. The percentage of IOP reduction was consistent across severity groups.

The eyecare technology company said the findings suggest that ab interno canaloplasty coupled with trabeculotomy using OMNI was as effective at lowering IOP and reducing medication usage in advanced glaucoma patients as it was in mild and moderate glaucoma patients. According to the company, this data "challenges the belief that advanced disease stage is a barrier to successful treatment outcomes for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery."

The participants in the study were mainly primary open-angle glaucoma patients, who had undergone the implant-free OMNI procedure, which has been cleared by the FDA for canaloplasty followed by ab interno trabeculotomy to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma, either combined with cataract surgery or as a standalone procedure.

Currently, shares are at $5.57, up 5.57 percent from the previous close of $5.28 on a volume of 66,284.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.