Sight Sciences (SGHT) Price Target Increased by 21.36% to 3.19

The average one-year price target for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) has been revised to 3.19 / share. This is an increase of 21.36% from the prior estimate of 2.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.28% from the latest reported closing price of 3.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sight Sciences. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHT is 0.14%, a decrease of 60.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 26,263K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 5,852K shares representing 12.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kck holds 4,647K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,651K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 63.15% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,455K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing a decrease of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 60.48% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,064K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 93.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,049K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares, representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 95.03% over the last quarter.

Sight Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System.

