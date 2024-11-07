Sight Sciences reports Q3 EPS (22c), consensus (21c)

Reports Q3 revenue $20.16M, consensus $20.4M.”In the third quarter, our Surgical Glaucoma revenue improved slightly but our recovery did not meet our growth expectations, while our Dry Eye revenue outperformed our expectations ahead of our price increase, which was a testament to the importance of TearCare in the treatment paradigm for dry eye patients,” said Paul Badawi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences (SGHT). “The LCDs that will be effective later this month will provide clarity with continued Medicare coverage for cataract surgery procedures performed with a single MIGS procedure and restrictions on multiple MIGS procedures performed in a single surgery. Surgical glaucoma reimbursement coverage clarity coupled with the continued optimization of our commercial organization and strategy position us for stronger performance and predictability. With our procedurally comprehensive OMNI technology, and an increasing interventional surgeon mindset, we remain confident in the growth trajectory for OMNI in both combination cataract and standalone use cases in 2025 and beyond.” “We also remain focused on establishing equitable market access for TearCare and are working towards positive coverage policies and payment schedules in 2025,” Paul Badawi continued. “We believe these developments help lay the foundation to establish Sight Sciences as a leading interventional eye care company and position us for growth in 2025 and beyond.”

