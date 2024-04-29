News & Insights

Markets
SGHT

Sight Sciences Reports $34 Mln Patent Infringement Verdict Against Alcon

April 29, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) said it received a positive jury trial verdict of $34 million associated with the patent infringement case it filed on September 16, 2021 against Alcon Inc., Alcon Vision, LLC, Alcon Research, LLC, and Ivantis, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Following a five-day jury trial, the jury found that Alcon willfully infringed all three Sight Sciences' asserted patents and awarded monetary damages for past infringement. The monetary damages are comprised of $5.5 million in lost profits and $28.5 million in royalty damages for sales of the Hydrus Microstent for the period from its commercial launch through trial.

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.