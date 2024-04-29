Sight Sciences Reports $34 Mln Patent Infringement Verdict Against Alcon

(RTTNews) - Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) said it received a positive jury trial verdict of $34 million associated with the patent infringement case it filed on September 16, 2021 against Alcon Inc., Alcon Vision, LLC, Alcon Research, LLC, and Ivantis, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Following a five-day jury trial, the jury found that Alcon willfully infringed all three Sight Sciences' asserted patents and awarded monetary damages for past infringement. The monetary damages are comprised of $5.5 million in lost profits and $28.5 million in royalty damages for sales of the Hydrus Microstent for the period from its commercial launch through trial.

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives.

