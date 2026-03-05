Sight Sciences Q4 Net Loss Narrows; Expects 6-14% Revenue Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT), an eyecare technology company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. In addition, it provided guidance for the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net loss narrowed to $4.16 million, or $0.08 per share, from $11.85 million, or $0.24 per share, in the prior year.

Revenue increased 7% to $20.39 million from $19.07 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by an increase in both ordering accounts and average selling prices.

Interventional glaucoma segment revenue improved to $19.66 milllion from 18.77 million in the prior year.

Interventional dry eye segment revenue rose to 0.72 million from $0.30 million in the year ago.

For the full year 2025, net loss shrank to $38.43 million or $0.74 per share from $51.51 million or $1.03 per share in the year ago.

Total revenue declined to $77.36 million from $79.87 million in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the firm expects its total revenue to range between $82 million and $88 million, representing growth of 6% to 14% from 2025.

The interventional Glaucoma segment revenue for the year is anticipated to be in the range of $77 million to $81 million, representing growth of 2% to 7% while the interventional Dry Eye segment revenue is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $7 million, compared to $1.6 million in 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totalled $92.0 million compared to $120.4 million in the prior year.

Sight Sciences offers the OMNI Surgical System and the OMNI Edge Surgical System, which are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

Notably, the OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterisation and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm's canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma.

SION Surgical System is Sight Sciences' bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise the trabecular meshwork.

The firm's TearCare System has a 510(k) clearance in the United States for the application of localised heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease.

SGHT has traded between $2.03 and $9.24 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $5.41, up 2.85%.

