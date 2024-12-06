Sight Sciences initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Sight Sciences (SGHT) with a Buy rating and $5.50 price target After a tough 2024, 2025 represents a “foundational building year” in which the company’s key growth driver will shift away from the legacy Omni surgical solution to treat glaucoma and to the TearCare dry eye solution, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says TearCare addresses more than 11M patients with meibomian gland disease with an addressable market of $2.5B.

