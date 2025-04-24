Sight Sciences, Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Sight Sciences will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Sight Sciences, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, after market close. The company's management will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results, which investors can access via a live and archived webcast on the company's website. Sight Sciences focuses on innovative eyecare technologies, including its OMNI® Surgical System for glaucoma treatment and TearCare® System for dry eye disease. The company aims to improve patient care through minimally invasive solutions for prevalent eye diseases. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for Q1 2025 indicates transparency and regular communication with shareholders.

Scheduled conference call to discuss financial results highlights the company's commitment to engaging with investors.

Introduction of innovative products like the OMNI® Surgical System and TearCare® System demonstrates Sight Sciences' focus on advancing eyecare technology and addressing significant health issues.

The OMNI® Surgical System's CE Mark approval reflects the company's compliance with European regulations, potentially opening new markets for their products.

Potential Negatives

The press release provides a specific date for the financial results, which could imply that investors are bracing for disappointing results if the company is emphasizing this event.

There is no mention of any significant advancements, partnerships, or growth initiatives, which could suggest stagnation within the company’s operations.

Repeated emphasis on outdated approaches may raise concerns about the competitiveness and relevance of their existing technologies in a rapidly evolving market.

FAQ

When will Sight Sciences report its financial results for Q1 2025?

Sight Sciences will report its financial results on May 8, 2025, after the market close.

What time is the Sight Sciences conference call?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Sight Sciences conference call?

You can access the live and archived webcast at www.sightsciences.com in the Investors section.

What are the main technologies developed by Sight Sciences?

Sight Sciences develops the OMNI® Surgical System, SION® Surgical Instrument, and TearCare® System for eye care treatments.

What is the focus of Sight Sciences as a company?

Sight Sciences aims to transform eye care through innovative, minimally invasive technologies for prevalent eye diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGHT Insider Trading Activity

$SGHT insiders have traded $SGHT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STAFFAN ENCRANTZ has made 1 purchase buying 551,802 shares for an estimated $2,058,221 and 1 sale selling 551,802 shares for an estimated $2,058,221 .

and 1 sale selling 551,802 shares for an estimated . PAUL BADAWI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,229 shares for an estimated $172,256 .

. MANOHAR K. RAHEJA (EVP, Research & Development) has made 6 purchases buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $111,473 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALISON BAUERLEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,499 shares for an estimated $80,366 .

. JEREMY B. HAYDEN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,991 shares for an estimated $63,972 .

. DAVID BADAWI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,343 shares for an estimated $52,288 .

. MATTHEW LINK (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $11,641

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $SGHT stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SGHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGHT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SGHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $4.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Frank Takkinen from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $5.0 on 11/04/2024

Full Release



MENLO PARK, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences” or the “Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at



www.sightsciences.com



, on the Investors page in the News & Events section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.







About Sight Sciences







Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s



OMNI® Surgical System



is an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology (i) indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and (ii) CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The



SION® Surgical Instrument



is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s



TearCare® System



is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (“MGD”), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. Visit



www.sightsciences.com



for more information.





Sight Sciences, the Sight Sciences logo, TearCare, SmartHub and SmartLids are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.





© 2025 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.







Media contact:









pr@sightsciences.com









Investor contact:







Philip Taylor





Gilmartin Group





415.937.5406







investor.relations@sightsciences.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.