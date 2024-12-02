Sight Sciences assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage of Sight Sciences (SGHT) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $4, down from $5. The firm sees valuations as “fair” for what it calls a “recovery story following reimbursement challenges.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SGHT:
- Sight Sciences price target lowered to $5 from $7 at Morgan Stanley
- Sight Sciences price target lowered to $5.50 from $6 at Piper Sandler
- Sight Sciences Reports Modest Growth and Optimistic Outlook
- Sight Sciences backs FY24 revenue view, sees operating expenses down 4%-6%
- Sight Sciences reports Q3 EPS (22c), consensus (21c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.