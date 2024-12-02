Sight Sciences assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage of Sight Sciences (SGHT) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $4, down from $5. The firm sees valuations as “fair” for what it calls a “recovery story following reimbursement challenges.”

