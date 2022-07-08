SIGA Technologies Says Oral Tecovirimat Approved In The U.K. To Treat Monkeypox

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) announced Friday that the U.K. has approved its oral tecovirimat for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox in adults and children with a body weight of at least 13kg.

The same formulation of tecovirimat was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 and by Health Canada in late 2021 under the brand name TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox.

In early 2022 SIGA also received market authorization for tecovirimat from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and complications from vaccinia infection.

