Markets
SIGA

SIGA Technologies Says CEO Phil Gomez Intends To Retire In 2023

January 17, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Phil Gomez has informed his intention to retire from his role in 2023.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search for a new CEO. Gomez, who has been serving as CEO of SIGA since 2016, has agreed to remain in his position as CEO until his successor commences services.

Gomez said, "As we plan for new opportunities in the years ahead, I believe that this is the ideal time to bring in new leadership that can continue our momentum. I look forward to working with the Board to effect a smooth leadership transition in 2023."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIGA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.