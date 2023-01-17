SIGA Technologies Says CEO Phil Gomez Intends To Retire In 2023

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Phil Gomez has informed his intention to retire from his role in 2023.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search for a new CEO. Gomez, who has been serving as CEO of SIGA since 2016, has agreed to remain in his position as CEO until his successor commences services.

Gomez said, "As we plan for new opportunities in the years ahead, I believe that this is the ideal time to bring in new leadership that can continue our momentum. I look forward to working with the Board to effect a smooth leadership transition in 2023."

