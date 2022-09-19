Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.75, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 49.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Siga Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $125.03 million. These totals would mark changes of -27.47% and -6.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siga Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.91 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.01.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIGA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.