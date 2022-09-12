Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $13.84, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 44.04% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Siga Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

SIGA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $125.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.47% and -6.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.29, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.