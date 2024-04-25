Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed the most recent trading day at $8.64, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $190.61 million, indicating changes of +28.42% and +36.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Siga Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.18, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIGA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.